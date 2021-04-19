Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead in Greene County, including 14-year-old

GREEN COUNTY, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after three people were found dead in rural Greene County on Friday, including a teenager.

The bodies of 22-year-old Mason George, 21-year-old Jessica Bixler and a 14-year-old boy were discovered at home on South Mountain Springs Drive in Owensburg. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Greene County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy George Dellaire says the department does not feel there is any threat to the community.

He noted that the investigation is “very active” at this time, and authorities have a “working theory” about what happened.