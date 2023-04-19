INDIANAPOLIS – A homicide investigation leads to criminal charges being filed against five people in Indianapolis.

Four of the five suspects were busted following a raid on Edgewood avenue on Sunday. Those suspects are accused of felony drug possession as well as possession of a machine gun.

Following a deadly shooting earlier this month, IMPD began searching for two suspects believed to be involved in the homicide.

That investigation led police to put the home on Edgewood under surveillance.

From there police say 6 people, including the 2 main suspects, went to a gun show at the Stout Field National Guard armory and police detained all the men as they tried to leave.

IMPD SWAT officers then raided the home on Edgewood where they seized various drugs, including 10 pounds of fentanyl laced pills. Police also claim they recovered body armor, a half dozen firearms and several machine gun conversion devices.

Police insist that discovery mirrors a growing problem in the city.

“We’re starting to see more and more people in possession of what we call machine gun conversion devices and we know those devices make a firearm very dangerous for our community,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Police insist machine gun conversion devices make firearms even more deadly because they can fire a lot of rounds in a short amount of time.

“Hopefully our officers will continue to put a dent in people who possess these illegal firearms because we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Young.

According to court records, 21-year-old William Cornett, 18-year-old Sherome Mills, 20-year-old Mychol Smith and 19-year-old Makenzie Brown are facing felony drug and weapons charges.

A fifth suspect was charged with resisting law enforcement after he allegedly tried to run away from police during the raid on Edgewood.

Police requested we not release information on the specific homicide that sparked the raid. That case officially remains unsolved. None of the suspects busted in the raid have been charged in connection to the homicide.

All five suspects have been released from jail.

The four facing felony charges were given a $20,000 bond pending trial in June.