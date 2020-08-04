UPDATE: Homicide detectives investigate after man found shot to death on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the near north side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of North Capitol around 6:30 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police aren’t sure at this time why the victim was there. Homicide detectives are at the scene gathering evidence and information.

We will update this story when IMPD tells us more information.