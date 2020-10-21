Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of West 30th Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and homicide detectives were called.

Police said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will help determine the cause and manner of death. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).