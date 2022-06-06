INDIANAPOLIS — A family with small children and a dog were displaced from their home Monday morning after a fire at a neighboring home spread.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to the 3600 block of North Illinois Street just after 5:45 Monday morning on a report of two houses that were on fire.

When crews arrived, they found the homes fully involved with heavy fire showing. There was heavy black smoke in the air visible for miles.

The department said the fire was close to spreading to a third home and did so within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. While the first two homes were unoccupied while under renovation, the third was occupied by the family. One of the occupants said she woke up to the crackling noise from the fire and firefighters knocking on the door.

The rear of both initial houses collapsed about the same time the fire spread to the third home. The department said firefighters were also contending with live power lines that were down in the rear of the structures. AES ended up shutting down power between 36th and 37th Street on Illinois Street.

It took firefighters until just before 7 a.m. to get the fires under control. IFD Victims Assistance is working with Red Cross to find shelter for the family displaced by the fire. The fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.