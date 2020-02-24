Homeowners on White River receive vacate notices from DNR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. -- Homeowners on the White River in Shoals, Indiana say the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gave them letters demanding that they vacate.

If not, they’ll be charged 500 dollars per day.

According to lawmakers who wrote the bill, these homeowners legally built their homes. They did nothing wrong.

Lawmakers are working to find ways to compensate them through a senate bill but the chair of the house committee it was assigned to doesn’t want to hear it at this time.

Lawmakers plan to meet with DNR tonight to see what can be done to help. DNR says due to pending litigation and legislation, they are not able to comment on this matter.

FOX59 talked to a homeowner on camera and lawmakers pushing for legislation to get these homeowners the compensation they deserve.

