Homeless population receives notice to leave Monument Circle

The city of Indianapolis posted signs saying a homeless encampment will be shut down in two weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Public Health and Safety posted a notice at Monument Circle, stating a homeless encampment will be shut down in the next two weeks.

The office said the camps are blocking the right of way.

CBS4 crews stopped by the circle on Monday and did not see any large encampments. However, city officials said the camps haven been causing disruption to nearby businesses.

Both the city and IMPD say they are making every effort possible to provide housing for those who need it.

Storage for items will be provided for 60 days. Anyone who remains on the Circle has until January 12 to leave.

The Circle will be cleaned of any items left behind.



