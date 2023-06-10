INDIANAPOLIS — A homeless man is recovering after being shot on Indy’s near south side Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 9:34 p.m. to the intersection of South East Street and Lincoln Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a homeless man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

IMPD remain on the scene where they are interviewing witnesses at this time.

No other information about possible suspects was immediately available.