Home mortgage rates hit an all-time low during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lot of people appear to be refinancing lately, considering the home mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months.

“A little over 26 years in the business and back-to-back, my best career months ever,” said lender Kurt Fancher with Fancher Mortgage Group.

Fancher said a lot of clients are calling and asking whether refinancing makes sense for them.

“That’s pretty much what I spent most of the day doing today is just trying to look at people’s situations,” he explained.

The rates went from nearly 5 percent to – on some days – 3.2 percent.

“I would have never predicted that we would have seen them drop the way they have,” he said. “They’re down now and I don’t know how long they’re going to stay this way.”

Fancher suggests homeowners ask a lender that they trust for some help.

“If you’re wanting to lower a payment through a mortgage rate, there is always going to be costs involved, so look at what it’s going to cost, what is it going to save,” he advised. “As long as I’m keeping a similar term.”

Fancher said if people are able to shorten the term, that is also a smart move.

“If you’ve got a higher rate, go to a lower rate and keep your payment about the same. Cut years off the term of the loan. I think that’s an excellent strategy,” he said.

Despite the pandemic, Hoosiers are also moving. Some realtors are only showing homes virtually. Local home inspectors are also taking precautions.

“It’s a process to make sure we’re not bringing in anything from the outside,” said Randy Surette with Cornerstone Inspection Services. “It’s a new world.”

Surette said his company is no longer allowing home buyers attend inspections. The inspector wears gloves and uses hand sanitizer. When they’re done, they call the buyers via phone or Zoom.

“We answer all their questions,” he explained.

Surette admitted he is surprised that he is doing so much business.

“I’ve got some friends in Washington D.C. that have lost 75 percent of their volume in a matter of ten days,” he said. “We have only dropped 25 to 35 percent, give or take.”

All of the people CBS4 talked to reported their closing process had gone smoothly and that everything had been on time.