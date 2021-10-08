Home explosion in Cass County leaves one injured

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A home explosion in Cass County leaves one man critically injured and his home a pile of debris.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Offices responded to a report of an explosion at Road 600 East and County Road 800 North near Twelve Mile.

When they arrived, 63-year-old Paul Ulerick was found beneath the debris and fire.

The sheriff’s offices says Ulerick was working in his basement when the explosion leveled his home.

He was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and later flown to a trauma center in Fort Wayne.

Several fire departments were on scene, and eventually able to extinguish the fire. No one else was found inside.

Ulerick’s nephew says the home had been in the family since 1809.

The cause of the explosion is now under investigation.