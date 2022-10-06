WESTFIELD, Ind. — Thousands of Hoosiers have been part of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama tour this year, with the event returning to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood.

The annual event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of BAGI, as visitors tour stunning, high-end custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends.

“We are moving into the last weekend of Home-A-Rama. We are very excited to have a record breaking number of people excited to see the six homes but we also are loving this great weather,” said Steve Lains the CEO of BAGI. “This weather gives us an opportunity to really be able to experience the inside-outside living that is so popular and that’s such a main part of this year’s show given the fact it is at Chatham Hills which is a golf course community and all of these houses go up to the golf course.”

This year’s featured builders are AR Homes, BBG Construction, Carrington Homes, Scott Campbell Custom Homes, Sigma Builders and Wedgewood Building Company.

“Home-A-Rama gives the consumer the opportunity whether you’re looking to buy a new home, remodel, or just buy new furnishings or appliances, it gives the consumer to touch, feel, and see those new things,” Lains said. “We’re excited to help and generate that enthusiasm and activity for the marketplace.”

This year marks the third and final time Home-A-Rama will tour the Chatham Hills neighborhood. The event was previously in the neighborhood in 2016 and 2018.

“If you feel like you’ve been to the show because you’ve been to Chatam Hills twice, I would tell you not to miss this show. This is the most spectacular golf course views that we’ve had with a wide variety of housing that we’ve had,” Lains explained. “Now it’s a good time as it was a year ago a house. The industry creeps up and gives you something to get you into these houses.”

Along with touring the homes, guests can also enjoy local food and beverage vendors.

Thursday marked the start of the final weekend of the Home-A-Rama, which wraps up Sunday. Those unable to attend can enjoy a virtual experience which is also being offered.

More information, including how to get tickets, can be found on the BAGI website.