Holiday offerings, new book announced by north side meat market

INDIANAPOLIS – A north side artisanal meat company announced some holiday specials including a new book that’s a perfect stocking-stuffer.

Old Major, located at 4011 N. Pennsylvania Street, specializes in making sausage, bacon and “heat and eat” options. In July of this year, founder Mark LaFay released Charcuterie For Dummies, an all-in-one guide for charcuterie beginners.

LaFay said the book covers everything from finding the right gear to learning to prepare the meats, beer and wine pairings, and taking the presentation to the next level.

In addition to the book, LaFay announced the market’s traditional “Thanksgiving Family-Style Sides,” available for order through Friday, November 20.

“At Old Major, we believe in the power of getting back to the basics – high quality ingredients sourced from Indiana farmers paired with the simple task of gathering around a table with loved ones,” said Old Major Founder Mark LaFay.

The side selections include Quad-Cream Mac N Cheese (triple-cream brie and sharp cheddar macaroni and cheese with bacon and green onion), Creamy Mashed Taters with Garlic and Thyme, and Sweet Potato Yum Yum (mashed sweet potatoes with a crispy nutty crumble).

Pickup for side orders will take place the day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 25) and special arrangements can be made further in advance.

Old Major is also reminding Hoosiers that “Dinner For Two” is their weekly, high-quality, affordable, ready-to-heat meal for two. LaFay said their menu changes weekly on Fridays and requires little prep at home.

“Dinner For Two” can be ordered for pickup or select delivery here, or visit marketwagon.com for delivery to most locations in Indiana.

Looking for something unique for the chef in your house? They can learn how the sausage is made at Old Major’s sausage classes.

Charcuterie For Dummies is available at Amazon and in select bookstores.