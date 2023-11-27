INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday lights displays are coming six different recreation areas across Indiana this December.

According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Ouabache State Park, Mounds State Park, Lieber State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area and Shakamak State Park will all display holiday lights in December.

Proceeds from the events will benefit Friends of Indiana State Parks. Friends of Indiana State Parks help execute projects to improve recreation areas across Indiana. More information on Friends of Indiana State Parks can be found here.

Here’s how you can see the lights at all six locations:

Ouabache State Park

Location: 4930 IN-201, Bluffton, Indiana

Dates: Dec. 1-31

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $5 per vehicle, cash or check only

Details: Ouabache State Park is hosting its 10th annual Wonderland of Lights in Bluffton this winter. The drive-through lights show features more than 40 displays and is highlighted by a show that is synchronized with music at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower.

Mounds State Park

Location: 4306 Mounds Rd, Anderson, Indiana

Dates: Dec. 1-31

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 per vehicle, cash and credit cards accepted

Details: 60 lights displays will be spread throughout the park’s campgrounds. Buildings around the park will also be decorated.

Lieber State Recreation Area

Location: 1317 W Lieber Rd, Cloverdale, Indiana

Dates: Dec. 1-3 and 8-10

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Donations encouraged

Details: Lights display is a drive-through and weaves through the park and campground.

Spring Mill State Park

Location: 3333 State Road 60 E, Mitchell, Indiana

Dates: Dec. 1-2

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Cost: $5, cash only

Details: Visitors can vote for the best holiday displays at the site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping at the park in 2024.

Starve Hollow State Recreation Area

Location: 4345 S County Road 275 W, Vallonia, Indiana

Date: Dec. 9

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5 donation suggested

Details: Christmas in the Campground is a drive-through lights display that winds across recreation area grounds in Vallonia. The event will also feature holiday activities in the Forest Education Center, where patrons will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite campsites.

Shakamak State Park

Location: 6265 W State Road 48, Jasonville, Indiana

Date: Dec. 7-10

Hours: Evening hours not specified, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Details: Holiday lights will be on display at Shakamak State Park for four days this December. On Dec. 9, the park will host a Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.