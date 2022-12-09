INDIANAPOLIS — The first full week of December has come and gone, and folks are feeling merry and festive.

Who can blame them? What with the Circle of Lights lighting Monument Circle downtown Indianapolis, the Dasher’s Lightshow at Castleton Square Mall and countless other light shows throughout central Indiana glistening brightly.

But there are still plenty of other fun holiday themed events going on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, including Zionsville’s Winterfest.

Join the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mulberry Fields Park and then strap on your ice skates for some winter fun!

If you stopped by the inaugural event in 2021, this year’s fest will look a bit different to you as the ice rink has moved and enlarged in size. Additionally, folks can warm themselves with various food trucks at the site, a full holiday makers market and more.

Tickets must be purchased in person. Rentals are available; you can rent the whole rink for $900, exclusive use of the rink for 1.5 hours, maximum occupancy 120 on the ice.

Season passes available as well; check the event website for more details.

Individual skating sessions cost $12 and skaters without their own skates can rent a pair for $2.

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron says Winterfest brings the whole community together.

“I love how many people come out with their whole families; grandparents, little kids and it is just pure joy,” Mayor Styron said. “The Winterfest project really has been tremendous in terms of all ages, smiling, having a good time, watching, skating, it’s been really terrific.”

While you’re in the area be sure to visit Main Street for Zionsville’s Christmas in the Village event.

Mayor Styron says having the two events happening near each other at the same time helps the community get the most of the holiday season.

“When you are visiting the ice rink and coming to Winterfest, again… plan your day, organize it around eating, having a quick bite for lunch and maybe a sit-down dinner where you’ll warm up after an afternoon here at Christmas in the Village here in Zionsville,” Styron said. “While coming to Zionsville and enjoying an afternoon or evening here may not be exactly what you had written on your holiday must-do list… I would highly encourage you to add it.”

The free Family Day event at Christmas in the Village starts Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. where you can celebrate Grinchmas, decorate cookies, participate in reindeer games and even snap a selfie with Santa Claus.

Another holiday light show to add to your list is the Nickel Plate Trail Night Lights, especially as Saturday, Dec. 10, marks the event’s final night.

Starting at 6 o’clock and running through 8 p.m., this free event allows guests to walk the trail section lit by holiday lights with plenty of food trucks, music and more.