Governor Holcomb announces commission to manage Indiana’s public health system

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb introduced a new statewide entity on Hoosier Health, the Governor’s Public Health Commission.

It will be made up of 15 members and will be led by two co-chairs, former state Sen. Luke Kenley and former state health commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe. Together, the commission will examine Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations to improve its structure, funding and operations.

“We’re simply trying to build the best state in the country,” said Holcomb, pledging the new development will help shape Indiana’s health care system for the next 100 years. The focus to improve state healthcare has been sparked by studies like one done in partnership with Boston University School of Public Health that placed Indiana at 41 in its ranking of healthiest states.

“This review, coupled with our ongoing commitment to improve key health indicators, will best position Indiana to be a great state to live, work, play and invest in and grow a healthy workforce.”

The governor signed an Executive Order on Wednesday creating the commission.

Graphic provided by Governor Holcomb’s Office

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the commission has the ability to transform Hoosier health.

“I am incredibly proud of the work each health department has done throughout the pandemic…but they also deserve our help, and that is the goal of this commission.”

“The task ahead couldn’t be more important,” said Holcomb and touted Dr. Box and her team as the very “backbone of these efforts [in healthcare.]”

According to a release, the commission will include subgroups that will examine topics ranging from funding and resources to delivery of services and collection and use of data.

Graphic provided by Governor Holcomb’s Office

According to officials, the premise of the commission was planned before the pandemic, although the current situation with COVID has only exacerbated the need to modernize Indiana’s public health system.

“Indiana’s public health workforce is made up of some of the most dedicated people you will ever encounter,” Dr. Box said.

“They truly care about their communities and have worked tirelessly to protect Hoosiers. They deserve our heartfelt thanks, and they deserve our help. Determining what that help should look like is the goal of this commission.”

The commission is expected to begin its work in September and provide recommendations within a year.