Holcomb, state agency heads discuss response plan for Indiana’s upcoming winter storm

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — As a potentially dangerous winter storm sets its sights on Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb will discuss the state’s response plan.

The governor will hold a briefing with agency heads from the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Homeland Security ahead of the multi-day weather event.

In addition to Gov. Holcomb, INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness, IDHS Executive Director Steve Cox and ISP Superintendent Doug Carter are expected to speak.

Much of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Friday morning with a two-wave storm set to bring rain, snow and ice to Indiana.

We will have the governor’s briefing live on CBS4 and CBS4Indy.com at 11 a.m.