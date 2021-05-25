Holcomb spending part of week in Israel, will meet with Israeli prime minister

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has accepted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to visit Israel.

The governor is expected to be in Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said in a release. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

In addition to the Prime Minister, Gov. Holcomb is also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

This is not Holcomb’s first trip to Israel. In 2018, he led a delegation of Hoosier public officials and business executives to Israel for an economic development trip. The governor met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on that trip.

Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday. The trip is being paid for by Imagine Indiana Inc. According to Gov. Holcomb’s office, no taxpayer funds will be used to pay for the governor’s trip.