Hogsett, officials announce CARES Act funding for re-housing project

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a new re-housing project using CARES Act funding Tuesday.

Hogsett was joined by Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Executive Director of CHIP, and Janine Betsey, President and CEO of Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., who explained how the $7 million in Cares Act funding will be used in the new program.

Hogsett said the funding will go to “rapid re-housing” for individuals currently in sheltered facilities as well as people sleeping on the street.

Haring-Cozzi of CHIP said the program is offered without preconditions and incorporates three main goals: finding landlords, helping pay for rent, and connecting people to employment services.

The new program is targeted at those facing homelessness now – this is not eviction prevention – according to Haring-Cozzi. “Assistance does not come in the form of a voucher. Individuals will not be on their own trying to secure housing,” she said.

Betsey of Merchants Affordable Housing added, “We believe that housing is healthcare, and COVID-19 has added additional housing challenges to those vulnerable in our community.”

According to the mayor’s office, homelessness service providers have been looking for creative solutions for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid re-housing program “will serve as a central, long-term solution to keep people healthy and safe by providing rental assistance and services,” according to the mayor’s office.

There’s still plenty of work to do, Hogsett said, but thanks to the partners in this endeavor, “more Indianapolis residents will have a place they can call home, and that’s a good thing.”