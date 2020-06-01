Hogsett imposes Marion County curfew at 8 p.m. for second night after weekend violence, destruction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Monday a countywide curfew will go into effect in Marion County for the second night in a row after violence and destruction that occurred over the weekend.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. The curfew ends earlier than it did Monday morning because Tuesday is Election Day, and voting begins at 6 a.m.

“I am proud of our residents, the vast majority of whom abided by Sunday night’s curfew order,” said Mayor Hogsett. “My thanks go out to the men and women who helped keep Indianapolis peaceful overnight. Throughout our history, the most basic mechanism for systemic change has been the ballot box. At a time ripe with the potential to change our institutions and empower the will of the people, tomorrow presents a powerful opportunity for residents to make their voices heard through the exercise of their constitutional right to vote. Today I am reinstating the curfew order to ensure we can preserve and protect that right.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to hold a 1:30 p.m. press conference today to discuss the weekend events. We’ll stream his remarks here.

Authorities will enforce the curfew. Exceptions are made for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement; members of the news media; federal, state, or local public officials conducting necessary work; and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Our crews saw a handful of people downtown past 8 p.m. get arrested Sunday night.

The Indiana Department of Transportation shut down several ramps Sunday night to aid with the Indianapolis curfew. It’s unclear if those ramps will be closed once again Monday night.