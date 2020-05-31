Hogsett imposes curfew in Marion County starting at 8 p.m. after overnight violence, destruction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday that he is signing an executive order implementing a curfew in Marion County from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The mayor made the announcement during a press conference with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor regarding the past two nights of protesting in the city.

During the presser, Hogsett said the curfew will be enforced by the authorities, with exceptions made for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement; members of the news media; federal, state, or local public officials conducting necessary work; and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The curfew is in response to the violence that erupted in the city Saturday night after peaceful protests during the daytime.

“Rocks and other projectiles were thrown, businesses were vandalized and looted, government buildings were targeted, fires were repeatedly set with the intention of doing harm,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Guns were pulled and deadly violence was directed with wanton disregard for other civilians.

“In the chaos that ensued, significant damage was done to our downtown. Once more we awake to a morning defined by unproductive destruction.”

The mayor’s office stated that violation of the curfew order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines worth up to $10,000.

“This policy is not intended to punish our residents – it is intended to protect them,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We also remain committed to protecting the peaceful demonstrations we fully expect will take place today and in the weeks to come. We do not tolerate these acts of protest – we celebrate them. And just as with yesterday, we will continue to work with event organizers to ensure they have a venue to deliver their non-violent message without interference.”

IMPD reported that 29 people were arrested overnight. Two people were killed in shootings overnight as well, one of which happened near the intersection of North Pennsylvania and East Market Street and the other in the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue, on Indy’s near northeast side.