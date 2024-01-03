INDIANAPOLIS – After Joe Hogsett put his hand on the Bible and swore an oath to serve a third term as Indianapolis mayor on New Year’s Day, he announced that a reboot of Marion County’s public education system would be the goal of his final four years in office.

”Today I commit this administration to that vision,” Hogsett told the swearing-in crowd at Indy Landmarks, “and there is no better place for a mayor to find a vision for a city than in a classroom.”

It is a bold proclamation to tackle an issue not easily corralled.

There are 11 school districts in Marion County, all attempting to recover the ground and momentum lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The most recent results of the State’s 2023 ILearn testing of Marion County 3rd through 8th graders are not encouraging.

From English language skills to math, science, and social studies, the numbers show that approximately 25% of Marion County students are proficient in their studies.

”We are not where we need to be, so, and still, we have a lot of work to do to make sure that children who are growing up in Indianapolis are truly set up for the best future possible,” said State Senator Andrea Hunley, a democrat, and longtime educator. ”Strong schools support strong communities, and vice versa; strong communities help support strong schools.”

Hunley, whose resume includes stops in the Wayne and Washington township school districts as well as IPS, said success stories sprinkled throughout Marion County need to be shared with other districts.

“We’ve got school districts that are doing absentee support really, really well in reducing their truancy rates. We’ve got school districts that are really hitting hard the science of reading and are helping our third graders to increase their reading proficiency. We’ve got districts that are doing language education really well where we have school districts where students speak over 20, 40, 60 languages who really understand how to support English language learners. We have experts in education who are spread out across our city, and if we can pull together the best practices from each of those, I really think that we can create a thriving education future for Indianapolis.”

School boards represent hyper-local constituencies often defined by neighborhoods or specific schools.

Hunley said that convincing those stakeholders to meet around a big table and share insight and resources will be a challenge.

”We’ve got to stop thinking about education in these tiny little silos, whether that’s a township or whether that silo is a charter school or whether that silo is a private school, we’ve got to start looking at this holistically as these are all of our kids, this is all of our future, this is the workforce, this is the creative economy, this is for all of us to be lifting up all of our children.”

With IU and Purdue set to split off from one another and maintain separate identities on the current IUPUI campus, and Butler University, Marian University, Martin University, the University of Indianapolis, and Ivy Tech all committed to furthering post-high school studies, Marion County is well positioned to avail itself of access to the best practices in public education.

Hunley said the philanthropic and business communities, with track records of endorsing or seeking highly educated residents or attracting talent to Indianapolis, would be expected to play a role in the mayor’s search for education upgrades and solutions.

”Our corporate community has to be a part of it, and they’ve got to see it beyond corporate responsibility or beyond social supports, and it’s just what’s good for the community,” she said. “Our corporate community needs to understand that this is about their bottom line, too. This is about their future workforce. This is about ensuring the viability of their companies and their corporations continuing to thrive for generations to come. Invest now and it has great payoff later.”

Hunley said universal Pre-K, which may be among a handful of statehouse solutions necessary to revamp Marion County’s public education, would serve the dual purpose of preparing children for school while freeing up their parents to pursue employment.

Mayor Hogsett has yet to detail his vision beyond identifying the challenge and announcing his commitment to solving it, let alone establishing a process to seek the answers.

”I look forward to seeing how all of this is figured out,” said Hunley. “I really do.”