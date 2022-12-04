UPDATE: HPD has confirmed that Juran has been found safe. Original story below.

HOBART, Ind. — The Hobart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old woman.

Eva Juran is described as a 73-year-old white female that is 5’4″, 147 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Juran, HPD said, was last seen on Dec. 3 around 12 p.m. in Hobart, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The missing woman was last seen driving a white 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate number 786TEN.

Anyone with information on Juran’s location is being asked to contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-660-0027 or 911.