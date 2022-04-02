MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle to police and the possible name of the driver. Shortly after, the driver, who was was identified as Brittany Sprong, called into Grant County dispatch and revealed her location.

Sprong was then taken into the Marion Police Department for questioning where she later confessed to the hit-and-run. Sprong was arrested for the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated resulting in a death, Level 4 Felony

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death, Level 3 Felony