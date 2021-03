A home is damaged in a hit-and-run crash on the near northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a home on the near northeast side Friday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Manlove Avenue for what was originally described as an “explosion.”

After assessing the scene, officers determined the house was hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Someone was in the home at the time, but it is not known if they were hurt.