A strong area of low pressure is pushing arctic air across the warmer waters of Lake Erie. That is causing massive amounts of lake effect snow and amazing snow totals are being reported from western New York. Buffalo’s highest three-day snowfall is 56.1 inches, which occurred in December 2001. Some parts of western New York have already received that much snow since Thursday. Lake effect snow continues to lift northward off Lake Erie and the Buffalo airport is now down to a quarter-mile visibility in heavy snow. This band will continue to meander northward overnight, and heavy snow will continue to accumulate through the weekend.

Go to this link for more snow totals: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202211190339-KBUF-NOUS41-PNSBUF