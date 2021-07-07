Hiring event hopes to secure 80 positions ahead of Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Just weeks away from the return of the Indiana State Fair, organizers are looking to hire about 80 more people.

Organizers are hosting a job fair Wednesday inside the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion at the fairgrounds.

From 4 to 6 p.m., applicants (ages 14 and older) can interview for a variety of positions, with opportunities to get hired on the spot.

Event officials say positions include parking, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education. The positions are seasonal with pay ranging from minimum wage up to $11 an hour.

As the fair prepares for a full return after last year’s pandemic, organizers say it takes about 800 people to successfully run the event, which runs July 30th to August 22nd (closed Mondays and Tuesdays.)

“We’re really getting a sense that people are really excited to gather and kind of experience all of their favorites, fair food, the rides on the midway, free concerts and all of the wonderful entertainment that we offer,” said Communications Director Sharon Smith. “We really got a sense that people are really going to come out and enjoy coming back to the Indiana State Fair.”

While the jobs are seasonal, Smith says it provides a lifetime experience for many of its workers. Some, she says, often make a point to come back and work every year.

“It really does take a village to put on the state fair,” said Smith. “We’re all a part of a team that’s just dedicated to providing a great experience for all of our guests.”

Resumes are not required at Wednesday’s job fair, but they are encouraged if you have one. However, Smith emphasizes applicants just need to bring a smile and positive attitude.

“We’re looking for someone with a can-do positive attitude, who really puts the guests first when it comes to meeting their needs and making their experience a good one.” Smith said. “If you come with a smile, and you come with a great attitude, you’ll certainly get a serious look when it comes to being a part of the team.”

If you can’t make it to Wednesday’s job fair, you can still apply online or stop by the fair’s employment office (inside Fall Creek Parkway entrance, Gate 6, at Public Safety Building).

Organizers say they’ll keep jobs open as long as they are available. However, the hope is to secure as many people as possible before the fair starts on July 30th.