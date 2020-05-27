Hogsett sets Indianapolis dining, worshipping and haircut reopening rules

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need a haircut, you’re hungry or need to work off a few pandemic shutdown pounds, start calling and making those appointments and reservations for next week.

Phase III of Marion County’s coronavirus response plan goes into effect Monday.

“Effective June 1, the cap on public gatherings will be increased to fifty individuals,” Mayor Joe Hogsett announced this morning. “Restaurants may serve indoors and outdoors at 50% of their total capacity so long as social distancing policies remain in effect and staff wear personal protective equipment.

“Personal service industries may resume by appointment only with PPE worn by all staff and all patrons. This includes salons, spas and tattoo parlors.

“Gyms and fitness centers may open at fifty percent capacity with social distancing and sanitation requirements. Tennis courts, basketball courts, and non-contact sports fields may reopen. Pools may reopen at 50% capacity. If these facilities are indoors, face coverings for staff will be mandatory.

“Shopping malls and non-essential retail can increase to 75% capacity with the same restrictions around social distancing.”

The mayor said manufacturing sites can reopen and houses of worship can hold services to half-filled sanctuaries, but several other businesses will keep their doors closed.

“We will not be opening movie theaters, live performance venues, tourism and cultural events and venues. Bowling alleys, arcades and bars remain closed.”

Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said the reopening is timed locally to coincide with downward trends in several significant coronavirus tracking statistics.

“When you look at Indiana and its surrounding states… you will see that we are making significant progress based on criteria that has been set up from the national government,” said Dr. Caine during a virtual briefing with reporters. “We looked at a decrease in our emergency room visits, we looked at a decrease in our hospitalizations, looking at our death rates and of the percent of the people that we’re testing, what percentage of them are positive and are those numbers going down lower.”

Three times this months the Indiana State Department of Health has reported Marion County daily coronavirus death tolls between 16-18 fatalities, but the number of reported deaths have been in the low-middle single digits for the last five days.

Since May 18th ISDH has reported Marion County’s rate of infection consistently below 20%, its lowest sustained percentage since the beginning of testing during the early days of the pandemic.

As of noon today, ISDH reported Marion County listed 546 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 9371 confirmed cases.

“We still as a percentage have 30% of the total number of presumptive positive coronavirus diagnosis, 30% of the overall state number, and we’re a little under 30% now, but just barely under 30%, of the total number of tragic COVID-19 deaths,” said Hogsett.

“When you consider that the total population of the city of Indianapolis is approximately 12-13% of the total population of the state of Indiana, and yet we’re experiencing 30% of the presumptive positive cases and the COVID-19 deaths … from my perspective, Indianapolis is moving forward cautiously, appropriately, responsibly given how disproportionately affected the city of Indianapolis has been by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Caine noted that Indianapolis’ density rate is greater than anywhere else in the state.

“I want to acknowledge that in the midst of all this uncertainty I am confident that the history books will remember this time as a time in which our city came together to sacrifice for the common good,” said Hogsett. “I’m also confident that our commitment to a data driven public health policy has saved lives.”