Highway Robbery: Thieves target converters from abandoned vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traffic may be down in Indianapolis, but Indiana State Police say they are seeing a rise in thefts from abandoned cars on the highway.

These crooks are targeting catalytic converters. Troopers say they look for cars left by the highway in quiet areas or spots with such high speeds where drivers may not stop to check them out. Thieves use a saw to cut out the converters, and the precious metals inside them are sold for scrap.

State police say the price they fetch on the street is no where near the cost to replace them on a vehicle.

“Some of the people I have spoke to today have paid upwards of $3,000 to $4,000 for repairs,” says Indiana State Patrol Sgt. John Perrine.

If your car breaks down along an Indy highway, you are given 24 hours to move it before state patrol can have it impounded. Inside of the I-465 corridor, that time limit becomes two hours.

So far, troopers have arrested two people connected to stolen converters from abandoned vehicles on the highway. They are asking for the public’s help to keep watch.

“When you see a car broken down on the side of the road, it’s not uncommon to see someone working on it, so it’s not by itself suspicious,” explained Sgt. Perrine. “What we are looking for is someone to see someone carrying that saw up to a car.”