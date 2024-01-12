Happy Friday everyone and welcome to the end of the week! Buckle up for a wild end to the week, heading into the weekend. We will kick our Friday off pretty wet with the possibility of some THUNDER! Yes, there is a slight chance that we could hear a clap of thunder this morning as the showers move through. Winds will be a big story today as a wind advisory will go into effect 10 am Friday morning. Expect winds to range from 15-25 mph and gusts could reach 45 mph.

Friday Night: As the rain continues to work through Central Indiana this evneing, temps will begin to fall Friday night. This then will allow for a few snow showers tonight. Light earlier this week, snow accumulations will be light but counties near Lafayette and Kokomo might see near 2″. Feel like temps out the door Satuday will be near 0°. Highs on Satuday will top out in the mid 0’s but with the breezy conditons, feel like temps will stay in the teens.

ACRTIC AIR ARRIVES: Brace yourselfs because it’s about to get cold! Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will fall down to 0°. Winds will continue to stay breezy allowing for wind chill values to ragne from -10° to -20° Sunday morning.