High school seniors lament lost memories with Indiana school shutdowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- With school officially closed for the year in Indiana, it’s leaving some high school seniors feeling a bit left out.

All seniors who were on track to graduate March 19 will be given flexibility to meet those goals, but it will come through e-learning for the rest of the year. No in-person instruction also means no prom and potentially no graduation ceremonies for seniors.

“She came running downstairs like, 'Mom, they cancelled school for the rest of the year, no graduation!'” Khalilah Shabazz said of her daughter Brooklyn, a senior at Pike High School. "First thought she goes, 'Mom it is what it is I understand,' then she was like, 'But we waited our whole life for this?'”

For spring sport athletes, this also means no final seasons for seniors looking to finish their high school careers strong.

“I think i could have competed for a podium position at state," said Tyler Nickol, a golfer at Avon High School. “I'm not going to be on the same team as these guys for the rest of my life.”

Seniors heading off to college next year are now worried about their freshman year orientation programs. If they are done through online portals, that could taint their first interactions with their new schools.