High school football kicks off in a pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Friday night lights may be a little dimmer during the pandemic, but high school football kicked off in central Indiana with lower capacities in the stands.

“It’s definitely out of our comfort zone. I mean usually, we pack the stands,” adds Lawrence Central student Brady South, “We are going to have to focus on social distancing, wear our mask, and keep everyone safe.”

While it was odd, fans and students say they are happy to be able to have a bit of normalcy returned. At Lawrence North masks were required, and the stands were marked for families and students.

“Been staying home, and have been working out,” says Lawrence Central student Alex Welks before being asked what he was most looking forward to most for Friday night football, “Winning.”

Athletic Director Mike Penrose says seats were sold in family units to help separate people. He and his staff also built new socially distanced water fountain pods for the players.

‘This is a morale boost for the kids. These guys have not been able to be in a school environment enjoying their school since March,” details Penrose, “We also understand we are living in weird difficult times, and we need to be able to follow guidelines to continue doing what we are doing.”

For fans who want to watch the games, but may not feel safe coming to the stadium, Penrose says nearly every Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) game will be streamed online here.