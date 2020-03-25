High school athletic director charged with child solicitation in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a 52-year-old high school athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach on a felony child seduction charge Wednesday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a report of alleged inappropriate messages being sent through social media from a Crothersville High School employee to a juvenile student on Wednesday, March 18th.

The Jackson County Department of Child Services contacted the Sheriff’s Department which began an investigation into the allegations.

According to police, the investigation revealed the inappropriate messages were sent from Crothersville School’s Athletic Director and Boys Varsity Basketball Coach, Gregory T. Kilgore, to a 14-year-old female student from Crothersville Junior/Senior High School.

Jackson County officers found Kilgore, 52, of Crothersville, at an address in Jennings County on Wednesday, March 25 around 11:06 a.m.

Kilgore was arrested, charged with felony child solicitation, and taken to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held until his initial hearing in Jackson Circuit Court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking the public to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 358-2141 if you have any additional information about this case.