Here’s where masks are still required following CDC’s new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, many major retailers say they are keeping their mask requirements in place.

On Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to remain socially distant and can safely stop wearing masks indoors.

Nearly one month ago, on April 6, Indiana lifted its statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision on whether to require masks to individual counties. In Hamilton County, officials followed the state’s lead, and passed the decision down to local businesses.

“At the present, this is really too quick. We need to stay with the masks right now,” said Terri Moore, Owner of Favorite Finds.

A Carmel staple for nearly 30 years, Favorite Finds will still require masks even following the CDC’s updated guidance.

“We need to take things a little slow,” said Moore. “We have a sign up. We ask that they wear them. I would ask that they respect the business owner and other patrons who are shopping.”

Dozens of other businesses in Carmel’s Art District still have signage posted on their store fronts indicating a mask requirement. Local shoppers are split on whether they would like to see those signs come down.

“If you’re a healthy person in general, I think that you should not have to wear a mask,” said Greenwood resident Elise Hensley. “I think it’s kind of silly to walk into a restaurant with a mask on and then you’re not wearing it then entire time that you’re there.”

“I do think maybe just a little bit longer would be a more conservative way to protect those who are not vaccinated,” said Carmel resident Barbara Burcope.

Burcope said she is fully vaccinated but chooses to still wear a mask following CDC’s new guidance.

“I’ll probably just wear it for a little bit longer just to see how people react,” said Burcope. “I just would rather keep myself safe and keep others safe. You know, it’s not that big of an inconvenience.”