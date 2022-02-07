Here’s how to report a pothole around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After last week’s snowstorm, and with warmer temperatures on the way, drivers will likely have to hassle with potholes when they hit the road.

Potholes form when water in the pavement freezes and then thaws. Cars then drive over the pavement, causing it to crumble.

Crews around central Indiana will work to fix the issues, but they rely on tips to let them know where they need to go.

If you live in Marion County, you can report a pothole by contacting the Mayor’s Action Center via phone at (317) 327-4622 or online.

Greenwood residents can report potholes here. Those in Franklin can visit the city’s action center to submit a request.

Carmel residents can submit a request by contacting the city’s street department at (317) 733-2001. People in Fishers can report potholes via this online form.

For county roads in Hamilton County, requests for road maintenance can be submitted through the Hamilton County Highway Department.

For state roads, interstates and highways, you can submit pothole reports through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s online report a concern form. Drivers can also call INDOT’s East Central District at (855) 463-6848 or email eastcentralin@indot.in.gov.