INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL regular season returns this week, and millions of fans will tune in for the action on the field.

By NFL rules, more football will be shown on CBS and FOX stations to kick off the brand-new season on the right note. Every week, both affiliates will alternate for double-header opportunities.

Here is what games will be shown in the Indianapolis market, according to 506 Sports:

CBS4 Early (1 p.m.)

Cincinnati @ Cleveland – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis

CBS4 Late: (4:25 p.m.)

Philadelphia @ New England – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo

FOX59 Early: (1 p.m.)

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis – Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma

FOX59 Late: (4:25 p.m.)

Green Bay @ Chicago – Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen

The 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule will begin with one of its most frequent matchups as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. This will be the 13th time the NFC East rivals face one another on Sunday Night Football.

As usual, Mike Tirico and Cris Collisworth will be on the call in the booth. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Week 1 will wrap up on Monday as Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, together in their second season for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, will have the call.