Henry County commissioners attorney arrested on meth charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — The attorney for the Henry County Board of Commissioners has been charged with four counts of methamphetamine possession and dealing.

Martin Shields was charged in Henry County Circuit Court by the prosecutor of Rush County.

According to court documents, Shields faces Level 5 and Level 6 felonies.

County Commissioner Steve Dellinger said he had heard rumors of the charges and found them “hard to believe” when he was informed by FOX59 News.

Dellinger said he would need to confer with other commissioners to determine Shields’ status with the commissioners.