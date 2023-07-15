HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway in Clayton after a woman was found dead inside a residence Friday evening.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 6:24 p.m. on Friday, July 14, to the 2100 block of East County Road 600 South near Belleville for a death investigation. Deputies discovered a woman who was declared deceased at the scene.

HCSO identified the deceased woman as Rebecca Maners, 62, of Clayton.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the HCSO and the Hendricks County Coroner.

Anyone with information related to the homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Investigations division at 317-745-9354.