DANVILLE — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a structure fire that led to a man’s death on Friday.

Deputies reported that, at approximately 1:52 p.m., they were called to the 3300 block of East Main Street between Danville and Avon to assist the Danville Fire Department. When officials arrived on scene, they found a shed/mini-barn that had been significantly impacted by a fire.

After the flames were extinguished, deputies discovered that 86-year-old Donald Dodson of Danville had died in the fire.

The origin of the fire is still being examined, per the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies indicated that the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office will assist with the investigation.

As of Friday, officials do not suspect any foul play related to the incident. Those with information on the fire are encouraged to contact the Danville Fire Department and Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 745-4180 and (317) 745-9354, respectively.

