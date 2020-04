HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Hendricks County responded to a creek in Brownsburg after a vehicle was found upside down.

Crews responded to the area of East County Road 350 N and North County Road 600 E around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two adults dead inside the vehicle.

Crews were working on getting the vehicle out of the water. Detectives and crash reconstructionists were on the scene as of the time of this report investigating.