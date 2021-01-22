Hendricks County man subject of Silver Alert

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Prentiss Eastham of Clayton, Indiana.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office describes Eastham as being 5’9”, 212 pounds and having gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap and black Purdue jacket.

Eastham was also last seen driving a silver 2015 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate of 936LLD.

He was last seen on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Officials say Eastham is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.