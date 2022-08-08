HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Hendricks County man after an investigation into allegations made by an eight-year-old and a six-year-old child.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said they learned about the allegations after the eight-year-old disclosed her sexual abuse to a worker with the Department of Child Services. The girl told the worker that Jerald Crooke would assault her while calling it “special time.” She would tell him “no,” but he would not stop.

The document states she said he started abusing her when she was six years old. At the time, she was attending kindergarten. The other girl told the forensic investigator that she saw Crooke abuse the first girl on four occasions.

With what investigators learned from the girls, they went to arrest Crooke. They found him at the Hendricks County probation office, where he was undergoing drug screening.

While interviewing Crooke, the document said Crooke told the investigator that a DCS worker had told him about the allegations. He said while they weren’t true, he believed someone had said something and it had to be investigated.

The investigator explained to him what they learned from the eight-year-old child, and how descriptive it was. The document said Crooke continued to deny the allegations, before beginning to cry.

While crying, the document said Crooke told the investigator that he “did things, I shouldn’t done.” He told the investigator that he didn’t want to think about the sexual abuse and was trying to stay away from it and get his life back on track.

The document said Crooke admitted he sexually abused both children. When the investigator asked how young they were when he abused them he said they were two years younger at the time. This would have made them six years old and four years old.

The investigator asked Crooke why he sexually abused the children. In response, the document said he claimed it wasn’t “kids or whatever,” but that “I need satisfied.”

When the investigator said they would need to verify everything that happened, the document said Crooke asked for a pen and paper and made a statement admitting to abusing the children.

Before taking Crooke to jail, the document said he asked to call his mother. He called her and told her that he was being arrested, saying “just know it’s true and I did do it.”

Crooke was arrested on multiple charges including child molestation and vicarious sexual gratification. A jury trial for the case is set for September 27.