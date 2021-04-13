Hendricks County I-70 work announced by INDOT

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.––The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane restrictions on I-70 westbound beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 p.m.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

The restrictions are to complete a temporary barrier wall and paint striping between the 65-67 mile markers.

INDOT said the contractor will close the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Ameriplex Parkway on or after Saturday, May 15 through Wednesday, July 21. The official detour will follow I-70 eastbound to I-465 southbound to S.R. 67 (Kentucky Ave.) and back.

Traffic will be shifted into the westbound side of the interstate with three lanes for westbound and two lanes for eastbound travel after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The on ramp from State Road 267 to I-70 eastbound will be closed. The official detour for this ramp closure follows S.R. 267 to U.S. 40 to I-465. This is scheduled for a 120 day closure with an incentive for the contractor to complete earlier. The max incentive is 60 days.

According to INDOT, Milestone Contractors was awarded this $43.9 million project that will rebuild the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 from one half of one mile west of S.R. 267 to Ronald Reagan Parkway and patch the interstate from just west of S.R. 267 to S.R. 39.

The westbound lanes were rebuilt last year with the eastbound lanes construction occurring this year. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer of 2022.

Motorists in West Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral

Twitter: @INDOT_WCentral

CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

