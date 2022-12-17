AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing.

Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday.

Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below.

Miller, according to the sheriff’s office, was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one shown above. The car had a Florida license plate with the number G8T AHH.

According to those who alerted police, Miller was driving back to Avon from Florida when he disappeared.