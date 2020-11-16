Help surprise a 9-year-old as she celebrates being cancer free

THORNTOWN, Ind. — This Monday on Pay It Forward, we are introducing you to a Thorntown mom on a mission.

For the next month, Eva Kimmerly’s mom is looking to get as many cards as possible sent to her,

Eva is now a heathy and happy 9-year-old and her 2-year anniversary of being cancer free is approaching.

While at Riley Hospital for Children getting treatment, Eva received hundreds of get well cards from family, friends and strangers.

But her mom also wants to make sure Eva also cards to celebrate all she has overcome.

Her goal is to get one card from every state .

“Just get as many cards as we can. I want to be able to surprise her. She loves hotels so was thinking of having the box or boxes or however many sitting on the bed she’ll be able to see it and will be so excited.”

Cards must be received by Dec. 20.

Cards can be sent to:

Eva Kimmerly

PO Box 23

Thorntown, IN 46071