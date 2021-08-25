Heavy thunderstorm causes damage at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is cleaning up after Wednesday morning’s storms caused damage at its Cynthia H. Hubert Community Cupboard.

Representatives of the food bank say the storm caused fire alarms to sound, leading to a full building evacuation and closing of the building. Gleaners is still assessing the damage and working to mitigate any damage to food in our warehouse.

Representatives say staff responded immediately when the issues were discovered and were moving both furniture and food to areas of the facility that have not sustained damage throughout the day Wednesday.

The food bank is expected to fully reopen Thursday, including the drive-thru pantry distribution scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. They ask visitors other than scheduled volunteers to not return until Monday, August 30 to allow for clean-up.