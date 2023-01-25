The snow has arrived and there have been heavy bands of snow passing through central Indiana this morning. Light accumulations have already started to build up, especially on grassy surfaces. However, there have been several slide offs and reports of slick spots on the roadways. We are currently under a winter storm warning across central Indiana and that will continue on through 7 O’clock this evening.

Snowfall has neared its peak coverage and intensity and it will remain at this heavier intensity through the late morning hours. The snowfall will quickly drop off this afternoon and turn widely scattered.

Overall snowfall totals are still likely to be high with some locations capable of picking up to 7″ of snow by the time this system moves out but most will be on the lower side of that. This will be largely on grassy and elevated surfaces with the highest totals. Keep in mind, this is a very heavy, wet snow. It will compact as it settles through the day. What you see falling into the morning will look a like a lot less this afternoon after the snow compacts.

Temperatures today will hover in the low 30s before falling to the upper 20s early Thursday. A few additional snow showers will pass by on Thursday. Slick spots will remain a concern for the Thursday morning commute. We remain in this wintry precipitation pattern with numerous chances for more light snow and a wintry mix on into next week.