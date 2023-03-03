It’s an active weather day as we close the work week. A powerful storm system will bring a wide range of weather conditions to the state. Severe storms are possible in the southern half of the state, heavy snow north, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Use a lot of caution while traveling today and be weather aware. In addition to storm activity, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with non-thunderstorm related gusts up to 45 mph possible. Plus, a Flood Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Rain and storms will be around much of the day. Some storms could become strong to severe. The best timing for potential severe would be from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Best dynamics to see severe weather today will be south of Indiana but some storms containing damaging winds and a brief spin up can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of Kentucky today. We will monitor this and see if that watch gets extended farther north this afternoon.

The rain will ease this evening and end as wet snow in parts of central Indiana. By the time, this system exits, much of the area will have picked up 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Meanwhile, parts of northern Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory with heavy snowfall and the potential for blizzard like conditions this afternoon and evening. No matter where you’ll be traveling around the state today, use a lot of extra caution and allow extra time to get to your destination. We turn quieter for the weekend with a new warmup into early next week. However, enjoy it, we are in for a major pattern change that will bring us more consistently cooler temperatures.