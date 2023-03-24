This has been a soggy week for central Indiana and a Flood Watch continues for the southern half of the state through 8am Saturday. South of I-70, 1″-2″ of rain has fallen since Tuesday, and more heavy rain is likely overnight. Multiple areas of low pressure have been riding the stalled front to our south and that has cause our daily rains. Another area of low pressure will move in this evening and pull the rain farther north. Downpours will return this evening and a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain will continue overnight and ease toward daybreak Saturday.

By the time this system exits, an additional 1″-2″ of rainfall will be possible. After a wet start, Saturday will be a very windy day. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4am until 5pm Saturday for winds that will gust up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid 50s in the morning, and then fall into the 40s in the afternoon. As colder air works into the state, a few flurries can’t be ruled out late on Saturday.

Fortunately, the second half of the weekend looks much better. Temperatures will start cold, near freezing, but we will rebound into the mid 50s in the afternoon, with sunshine and calm winds.

A Flood Watch continues through Saturday morning and flooding is possible near waterways this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Expect a windy, wet Saturday with temperatures falling during the day.

Expect a sunny, cool Sunday.