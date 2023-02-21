A cold front moved across central Indiana Tuesday morning and brought some cooler air, although temperatures were still above average for the day. A warm front will move this way tonight and bring rain and isolated thunderstorms after 4am. Rainfall will continue through the day but there will be dry time as well. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s on gusty, southwesterly winds tomorrow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Noon until 10pm for winds that may gust up to 50mph.

With the steadier rainfall and the frontal boundary stalling to our north, our northern counties will be much cooler and some areas may see a rain/sleet mix. Rainfall will reach its peak coverage during the evening with the last wave moving on through. Greater instability at this time may even allow for a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. This system will exit by Midnight and up to an inch of rain is likely.

Thursday will be a brighter day while we remain windy. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s around noon and then tumble through the rest of the day behind a strong cold front. Friday will be much colder with high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. A quick temperature turnaround come this weekend with highs in the 50s by Sunday afternoon.

This has been a mild month but a brief cool down is on the way.