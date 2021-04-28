Heavy rain continues through Thursday; sunshine returns Friday

Indianapolis has received almost three inches of rain this month but we still have rainfall deficits statewide. A large area of rain moved into the state Wednesday and showers with thunderstorms will continue overnight. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 and flash flooding will be likely. 1-2″ of rain is likely by Thursday afternoon over most of central Indiana with heavier amounts farther south.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. We’ll see a quick warmup for Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. After a dry weekend we’ll have more rain early next week.

This has been a wet month so far.

We still have rainfall deficits statewide.

Heavy rain is likely this evening.

Heavy rain will continue overnight.

Rain will continue Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is likely early Thursday.

Expect gusty winds Thursday.

1-2″ of rain will fall by Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday.